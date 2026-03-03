<p>Bengaluru: The National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), a part of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Bengaluru, conducted a series of awareness and cleanliness activities as part of the Swachhata Pakhwada (Cleanliness Fortnight) campaign.</p>.<p>The initiative began with a training session on office ethics and hygiene for employees, aimed at promoting a clean and responsible workplace environment.</p>.GBA sets stage for Swachh Survekshan participation with nodal officers in place.<p>A signature campaign was also organised to spread awareness about cleanliness and civic responsibility among staff and the <br>community.</p>.<p>As part of the outreach activities, a session on waste management was held, along with an exhibition on ‘waste to wealth’, highlighting sustainable practices and innovative recycling methods.</p>.<p>A sapling plantation drive was conducted at Thindlu Government Higher Primary School.</p>.<p>A drawing competition on the Swachhata Pakhwada theme was organised for government school children, followed by a school cleaning drive and additional sapling plantation. The occasion was also marked by the cleaning of a primary health centre and Doddabommasandra Lake.</p>