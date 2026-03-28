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Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party slams city budget without citizens’ participation

Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) described the city budget as a hollow exercise as it is being prepared without meaningful citizen participation.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 23:32 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 23:32 IST
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