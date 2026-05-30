Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party urges govt to end 'toxic VIP culture'

<p>Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) on Friday unveiled a mock ‘VIP IPL Ticket’ to urge the state government to end Bengaluru’s “toxic VIP culture”.</p>.<p>Using the recent controversy about the MLAs demanding mandatory Indian Premier League tickets as a prime example, the party highlighted how the VIP entitlement has damaged Bengaluru’s reputation, inconvenienced ordinary citizens and now cost the city the opportunity to host IPL final. </p>.Free IPL tickets: Legislators' PAs queue up outside Speaker's office.<p>The protest was organised by BNP’s youth wing at Freedom Park. </p>.<p>“Bengaluru’s citizens are not second-class guests in their own city. The same MLAs who delay local elections, spend city budgets without transparency and ignore damaged roads, garbage, flooding and everyday civic issues, are demanding VIP tickets to cricket matches. This is not just about IPL passes. This is about a political culture where elected representatives behave like rulers while citizens are treated like an inconvenience,” Rishvanjas Raghavan, president of BNP Nava Yuva, said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">He recalled that VIP greed turned a public celebration into a tragedy last year.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“This year, it has cost Bengaluru the chance to host a home final.” </p>