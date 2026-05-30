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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party urges govt to end 'toxic VIP culture'

The protest was organised by BNP’s youth wing at Bengaluru's Freedom Park.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 23:42 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 23:42 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsprotestVIPBNP

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