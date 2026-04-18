Bengaluru: NCB destroys 128 kg seized drugs

<p>Bengaluru: The Narcotics Control Bureau, Bengaluru unit, on Thursday said it destroyed 128.75 kg of seized narcotic substances.</p>.<p>"The seized drugs were destroyed by incineration in the presence of the Drug Disposal Committee constituted for this purpose. The destruction was carried out in an environmentally friendly manner at a certified facility,” the NCB said in a statement.</p>.<p>"A total of 128.75905 kg of seized contraband, including ganja, hydroponic ganja, cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA & THC, having an estimated street value of Rs 38 crore pertaining to 13 cases, were disposed of at M/s Century Refineries, Hoskote, Bengaluru,” the NCB added.</p>.Over 6,000 kg of meth worth Rs 36,000 crore destroyed in Andamans.<p>The agency said 1,735 kg of seized drugs worth Rs 49 crore have been destroyed so far this year by the NCB, Bengaluru Zonal Unit.</p>