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Bengaluru: NCB destroys 128 kg seized drugs

The agency said 1,735 kg of seized drugs worth Rs 49 crore have been destroyed so far this year by the NCB, Bengaluru Zonal Unit.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 21:36 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 21:36 IST
BengaluruDrugsNCB

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