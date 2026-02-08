<p>Bengaluru: To improve last-mile connectivity, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced new bus stops closer to 10 metro stations on Purple and Green lines. </p>.<p>The changes followed joint inspections conducted with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Bengaluru traffic police. Commuters had complained that at some locations, BMTC bus stops were located far away from metro stations. </p>.<p>Starting February 5, bus stop locations have been changed at the following metro stations: </p>.Central Corporation plans to set up eye hospital in Bengaluru's Shanthinagar.<p>Trinity: Near ‘B’ entrance (opposite Hotel Oberoi) for passengers travelling from MG Road towards Halasuru.</p>.<p>Hoodi: Near ‘B’ entrance (opposite D’Mart) for passengers travelling from Seetharamapalya towards Garudacharpalya.</p>.<p>Manjunathanagar: Below metro station near ‘A’ entrance for passengers travelling from Chikkabidarakallu towards Nagasandra.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Peenya: Opposite the metro station on the service road for passengers travelling from Goraguntepalya towards Peenya Industrial Area. Another new bus stop has been provided below the metro station near ‘B’ entrance for passengers travelling from Peenya Industrial Area towards Goraguntepalya. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Lalbagh: Next to metro station near ‘B’ entrance for passengers travelling from South End Circle towards National College. </p>.<p class="bodytext">South End Circle: Provided before metro station near ‘A’ entrance for passengers travelling from Lalbagh towards Jayanagar.</p>.<p class="bodytext">JP Nagar: A new bus stop has been provided opposite metro station near the ‘C’ entrance for passengers travelling from Banashankari towards Yelachenahalli. Another new bus stop has been provided below metro station near ‘D’ entrance for passengers travelling from Yelachenahalli towards Banashankari. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Konanakunte Cross: A new bus stop has been provided near ‘A’ entrance (pillar number 147) for passengers travelling from Doddakallasandra towards Yelachenahalli. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Another new bus stop has been provided near ‘B’ entrance (pillar number 148) for passengers travelling from Yelachenahalli towards Doddakallasandra. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Vajarahalli: A new bus stop has been provided below metro station near ‘B’ entrance for passengers travelling from Thalaghattapura towards Doddakallasandra. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Another new bus stop has been provided near the ‘A’ entrance for passengers travelling from Doddakallasandra towards Thalaghattapura. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Thalaghattapura: A new bus stop has been provided near ‘B’ entrance for passengers travelling from Silk Institute towards Vajarahalli. Another new bus stop has been provided below metro station near ‘A’ entrance for passengers travelling from Vajarahalli towards Silk Institute. </p>.<p class="bodytext">For all other metro stations, BMTC bus stops are already available within 100 metres, or new stops could not be provided due to space constraints, the BMRCL said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">For commuters travelling to Kempegowda International Airport, BMTC Vayu Vajra bus stops have been provided at all metro stations along the route.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Airport-bound passengers can now board or alight Vayu Vajra buses directly at metro stations.</p>