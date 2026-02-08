Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: New BMTC bus stops closer to 10 metro stations

The changes followed joint inspections conducted with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Bengaluru traffic police.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 22:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 22:04 IST
Bengaluru newsBMTC

Follow us on :

Follow Us