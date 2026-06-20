Bengaluru: New BMTC MD takes charge

<p>Bengaluru: Raghunandan Murthy, a 2014-batch IAS officer, took office as the new Managing Director of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Friday. </p>.<p>He replaced Sivakumar KB, a 2010-batch IAS officer, who was transferred and posted as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).</p>.<p>Sivakumar departs from the BMTC in less than a year, as he was appointed only in October 2025. His predecessor, Ramachandran R, had helmed the BMTC for 21 months. </p>.<p>The reshuffling came days after BS Byrathi Suresh took charge as the state's transport minister, replacing Ramalinga Reddy. </p>