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Bengaluru: New BMTC MD takes charge

Raghunandan Murthy replaces Sivakumar KB, a 2010-batch IAS officer, who was transferred and posted as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 22:33 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 22:33 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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