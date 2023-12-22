Bengaluru NGO rescues Bangladeshi woman from clutches of illegal immigrants

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old Bangladeshi woman, who was illegally brought to Bengaluru on the pretext of getting a job, found herself far from realising her dream job. The illegal immigrants who brought her there forced her into the flesh trade to make a quick buck.
The victim, Salma Akther (name changed), was rescued by a city-based NGO called Talaash Association, and the suspects were arrested by the police. Akther was handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which is preparing to send her back.
Seema Diwan, founder and president of Talaash, claimed that Akther was also used for ‘sex work’ four times before she was rescued. Diwan underscored that Akther was rescued when she was sent for ‘sex work.’
“The suspects left her near KR Puram, saying she would be picked up by a third person. We asked her to catch an auto and give the phone to the driver. The driver was guided to our office and got her here,” Seema said. She said that Akther was in terrible condition and was extremely anxious.
Akther allegedly reached Bengaluru with the help of agents operating on the India-Bangladesh border. They got her a fake Aadhaar card and helped her cross the border. The agent was contacted by Akther after speaking to suspects, who promised to get her a housekeeping job in Bengaluru. Once she reached Bengaluru, she learned that she was cheated.
Akther contacted her cousin in Kuwait and narrated her ordeal. Her brother eventually contacted Talaash, who, after several attempts, rescued Akther. Later, a complaint was filed at Bannerghatta police station.
Acting on the complaint, the police raided a house in Bannerghatta and arrested Mohammad Rafique, 36, Saiful Akther Rupa, 26, and Mohammad Mufiz Sheik, 27 – all illegal immigrants from Bangladesh staying in
Bengaluru for the past
several months.
Speaking to DH, an investigating officer said he suspected that such agents had a nexus with illegal immigrants. They brought these illegal immigrants in by creating fake Aadhaar cards and helping them gain entry into the country.
Akther previously worked in Abu Dhabi as a housekeeper and returned to Bangladesh recently. She wanted to go back after a tiff with her mother; hence, she contacted her friend who got her in touch with the suspects who introduced her to the agents.
“When she reached Bengaluru, she learned that she was cheated,” Seema said. “Her phone was taken away by the suspects, and she was given a new phone. She downloaded Facebook and contacted her cousin in Kuwait, explaining her ordeal. He reached out to us, and we took it from there.”
However, Bannerghatta police denied that Akther was involved in sex work and said, “The suspects claimed to have contacted her brother and demanded Rs 2 lakh. They said no ‘sex work’ business was taking place.