Bengaluru: Night burglar held; cops recover valuables worth Rs 1.84 cr

<p>Bengaluru: The Baiyappanahalli police have arrested a serial night burglar and recovered valuables worth Rs 1.84 crore. </p>.<p>The arrested is Raja, 43, a resident of Chikkabanavara and an autorickshaw driver. </p>.<p>According to police, a resident of Sadananada Nagar lodged a complaint on Oct 20, 2025, that two days ago, when he was visiting his native place in Kundapura, unknown people broke into his house and took away 783 gram of gold ornaments and Rs 8 lakh in cash kept inside the cupboard in the room. </p>.<p>"Police conducted inquiries from multiple angles and collected details through informants. Based on the information, on January 4, the suspect was secured at Abbigere. During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the case," the police said in a statement. </p><p>The accused revealed that he had sold the stolen valuables to jewellery shops in Kammagondanahalli, Abbigere and HMT Layout and four individuals in Abbigere, Jalahalli and Goa.</p>.<p>Police have so far managed to recover 1.232 kg of gold ornaments, a two-wheeler and a mobile phone from three jewellery shops and four individuals.</p>.<p>"With the arrest of this man, four house-break theft cases have been solved, including three cases in Baiyappanahalli station and one in Ramamurthy Nagar station. Further investigation is on," the police said. </p>