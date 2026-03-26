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Bengaluru: Nimhans hosts conclave on mental health survey

The survey’s second phase, among the largest exercises globally, is progressing across the country, with field-level data collection completed in 24 states as of mid-March 2026.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 21:54 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 21:54 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaNIMHANS

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