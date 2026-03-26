<p>Bengaluru: A two-day conclave was held at Nimhans recently to discuss the second phase of the National Mental Health Survey (NMHS 2).</p>.<p>The survey’s second phase, among the largest exercises globally, is progressing across the country, with field-level data collection completed in 24 states as of mid-March 2026.</p>.<p>Mandated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and implemented by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans), the survey seeks to estimate the burden of mental health disorders, study healthcare-seeking patterns, and assess the availability of services and human resources.</p>.<p>Building on the first survey conducted in 2015-2016 across 12 states, NMHS 2 has expanded to cover all 28 states and eight Union Territories. It also includes emerging mental health concerns and focuses on vulnerable populations. The survey spans adults, adolescents, and, on a pilot basis, children.</p>.<p>More than 2.5 lakh interviews have been conducted so far using structured tools adapted into 20 Indian languages. The survey follows a stratified, multistage sampling design to ensure representation across regions and socio-economic groups.</p>.<p>As part of this effort, the two-day conclave was held in Bengaluru, where teams from 20 states and Union Territories that have completed fieldwork met to review data and plan the next phase of analysis.</p>.<p>Addressing the gathering, Nimhans In-charge Director Prabha S Chandra underscored the importance of rigorous training and data quality, noting that the findings would inform policy and help bridge service gaps, particularly for vulnerable groups.</p>.<p>Dean (Research) YC Janardhan Reddy stressed the need for publishing findings and developing region-specific action plans.</p>.<p>The national report is expected to be released on October 10, coinciding with World Mental Health Day, while state reports are likely to be released by the end of the year.</p>