<p>Bengaluru: More than a century after Lewy bodies were first identified, their origin in Parkinson's disease remains one of neuroscience's enduring mysteries.</p>.<p>Now, new research from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans), Bengaluru, presents a model that could reshape how scientists understand and potentially treat the disease at an earlier stage.</p>.<p>Parkinson's disease, the second most common neurological disorder after Alzheimer's, affects millions worldwide. It is marked by tremors, muscle stiffness and slowed movement.</p>.<p>A key pathological feature is the presence of Lewy bodies — abnormal, protein-rich deposits inside brain cells. Since 1997, researchers have known that Lewy bodies are largely made up of a protein called alpha-synuclein. However, how these deposits form and why they contain hundreds of different cellular components remains unclear.</p>.<p>A study published in <span class="italic">Communications Biology (Nature Portfolio)</span> by Nimhans researchers reports that disease-specific changes in alpha-synuclein may act as the main early trigger for Lewy body formation.</p>.<p>Under normal conditions, alpha-synuclein is abundant in neurons and exists in a flexible, stable form, with its internal hydrophobic ("sticky") region hidden. This enables normal cellular function.</p>.<p>The study shows that in Parkinson's disease, alpha-synuclein undergoes structural changes that expose this sticky region. Once exposed, the protein behaves differently, binding indiscriminately to nearby cellular components instead of forming selective interactions.</p>.<p>"It essentially turns into a molecular trap," Sneha Jos, the first author of the study, said, capturing other proteins, lipids and damaged organelles. This promiscuous behaviour helps explain why Lewy bodies are so complex — something traditional aggregation-focused models have struggled to explain.</p>.<p>"For decades, research centred on the idea that Lewy bodies form because alpha-synuclein aggregates into long fibrils, and many drug development efforts have targeted this process. Most have failed in clinical trials. Our study challenges this fibril-centric view, arguing that early, non-specific interactions, rather than aggregation alone, drive Lewy body formation," said Sivaraman Padavattan, Additional Professor, Department of Biophysics, Nimhans, who led the research.</p>.<p>Using biochemical and biophysical tests, the researchers showed that disease-linked forms of alpha-synuclein interact with many more cellular proteins than the normal form.</p>.<p>The team's new 'Multifactorial Random Disorder Model' shifts attention to the earliest molecular events, opening avenues for biomarker development and therapy.</p>.<p>Intervening before alpha-synuclein turns into a cellular scavenger, the researchers suggest, could help slow or delay Parkinson's disease before irreversible neuronal damage occurs.</p>.<p>The researchers are working to strengthen the study. "We are also planning to develop an early detection biomarker for Parkinson's in collaboration with Nimhans clinicians," added Padavattan.</p>.<p>Explaining the causes of Parkinson's disease, he said the condition is broadly classified as familial and sporadic. The familial form, about 10–15% of cases, is linked to mutations in alpha-synuclein and related genes. Most patients fall under the sporadic category, with no single genetic cause identified.</p>.<p>Researchers have proposed several contributing factors for sporadic Parkinson's, including environmental exposure.</p>.<p>Padavattan noted that certain herbicides, such as paraquat, commonly used in India, are particularly harmful. Such environmental factors, he said, are increasingly recognised as significant contributors to the disease.</p>