Law student dies after jumping in front of Bengaluru's Purple Line metro

Bengaluru: A first-year law student died after jumping before a metro train in western Bengaluru on Thursday in a case of suspected suicide, BMRCL and police officials said.

The incident sent shockwaves through the city and disrupted train services on a section of the Purple Line for 49 minutes.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Dhruv Jatin Thakkar, a first-year student of the BA LLB programme at the premier National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in the city. He hailed from Mumbai. Police have contacted his family members who are expected to arrive in Bengaluru tonight.

The incident was reported at the Attiguppe metro station at 2.10 pm.

Police have launched investigations and are reviewing CCTV footage.

The student is suspected to have been run over by a Challaghatta-bound metro train. He suffered grievous head injuries and died at the scene, according to officials. Passengers were asked to deboard, and the power supply to the third rail was stopped.

The jurisdictional Chandra Layout police rushed to the metro station after being notified by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).