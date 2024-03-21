Law student dies after jumping in front of Bengaluru's Purple Line metro

Bengaluru: A first-year law student died after jumping before a metro train in western Bengaluru on Thursday in a case of suspected suicide, BMRCL and police officials said.
The incident sent shockwaves through the city and disrupted train services on a section of the Purple Line for 49 minutes.
The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Dhruv Jatin Thakkar, a first-year student of the BA LLB programme at the premier National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in the city. He hailed from Mumbai. Police have contacted his family members who are expected to arrive in Bengaluru tonight.
The incident was reported at the Attiguppe metro station at 2.10 pm.
Police have launched investigations and are reviewing CCTV footage.
The student is suspected to have been run over by a Challaghatta-bound metro train. He suffered grievous head injuries and died at the scene, according to officials. Passengers were asked to deboard, and the power supply to the third rail was stopped.
The jurisdictional Chandra Layout police rushed to the metro station after being notified by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).
S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said they would question his classmates and friends to determine the possible motive.
Following the incident, the BMRCL suspended train services between Magadi Road and Challaghatta. The services resumed at 2.59 pm.
In a statement, NLSIU Vice-Chancellor Sudhir Krishnaswamy said the university was "deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden and unexpected demise of one of our students".
"Dhruv was a warm and compassionate person, and a bright and diligent student, well-liked by his peers and faculty. The NLS community stands in solidarity with his grieving family and friends in this period of deep sadness. The university staff are working closely with the authorities and extending all support to his family members. We request all members of the community to respect the privacy of the family at this time.
"As a mark of respect, the university will suspend all classes for the remainder of the week. We request all members of the NLS community to come together for a condolence meeting in the Old Academic Quadrangle at 11 am on Friday, March 22, 2024. The university welfare support service and counselling services are available to anyone in the community who needs to reach out," Krishnaswamy said in a statement.
(Published 21 March 2024, 10:03 IST)