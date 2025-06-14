<p>Bengaluru: The narrow flyover near Mukund Theatre in Maruthi Sevanagar has become a daily choke point for commuters, with traffic snarls worsening steadily.</p>.<p>What should have been seamless connectivity between the city’s core and the northern part of Bengaluru now takes over 30 minutes just to access the flyover from either end of the road.</p>.<p>Despite the worsening problem, relief seems a distant dream as plans for a long-promised solution remains only on paper.</p>.Traffic density on campus: Bangalore University to construct flyover linking Mysuru Road, Ullal Main Road .<p>With metro construction slowing traffic on the Outer Ring Road and chronic congestion along Old Madras Road — especially at Tin Factory, Baiyappanahalli, and Suranjandas Road Junction — Banaswadi Road, too, is buckling under mounting pressure.</p>.<p>For motorists, the situation has become unbearable.</p>.<p>"I completely avoid the Maruthi Sevanagar flyover during peak hours,” said Amith Nigli, a Banaswadi resident. “I only use it between 1 pm and 3 pm. The rest of the time, I switch to the Lingarajapuram flyover. For many of us, this is a lifeline, but the BBMP has not acted on the problem for years.”</p>.<p>Back in December 2022, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) proposed an elevated rotary flyover and the expansion of the railway overbridge. The project was designed to improve connectivity to the Baiyappanahalli third coaching terminal and ease congestion on the Doddabanaswadi and Chikkabanaswadi roads. The plan, however, remains on paper — even after a change in government.</p>.<p>In mid-2023, the BBMP floated tenders for the work with an estimated cost of Rs 352 crore. However, the lowest bid came in at Rs 426 crore, nearly 21 per cent higher than the budgeted amount. In February 2024, the state cabinet ordered a re-tendering process, calling the quote unacceptably high. As a result, a year was wasted with no progress on the ground.</p>.<p>Fresh tenders were issued in May this year, but were suddenly withdrawn, reportedly due to the BBMP’s restructuring and the establishment of the Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd — a new special-purpose vehicle that may now take charge of the project.</p>.<p>Energy Minister KJ George, who is also the MLA of the area, said that the government had no choice but to cancel the tenders as the bid prices were far too high. He expressed hope that work would begin by the end of this year.</p>