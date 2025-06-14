Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: No relief from gridlock at Maruthi Sevanagar flyover  

What should have been seamless connectivity between the city’s core and the northern part of Bengaluru now takes over 30 minutes just to access the flyover from either end of the road.
Naveen Menezes
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 22:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 22:39 IST
India NewsBengaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us