<p>Bengaluru: Extensive cleanliness drives and awareness programmes took place across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> on Sunday, as part of the ongoing Swachh Survekshan 2025–26 campaign.</p>.<p>Civic authorities organised footpath walks, waste clearance operations, and community engagement events.</p>.Bengaluru: National Centre for Biological Sciences holds cleanliness drive .<p>The Bengaluru North City Corporation conducted a week-long cleanliness drive across all its divisions.</p>.<p>A six-km footpath walk was held around Yelahanka Lake, with around 250 participants joining the initiative. With Sunday’s walk, the total distance covered under the footpath walk programme in the North Corporation limits reached 122.68 km.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation also conducted a similar cleanliness campaign, clearing a total stretch of 8.45 km and removing 21 garbage blackspots. The drive saw the participation of about 203 pourakarmikas and sanitation staff.</p>