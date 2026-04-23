<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru#google_vignette">Bengaluru</a> North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar on Wednesday pulled up Sarvagnanagar officials over frequent absenteeism among SWM staff.</p>.<p>He noted that many pourakarmikas, supervisors and junior health inspectors were regularly absent, adding that weak monitoring was driving recurring cleanliness complaints.</p>.GBA chief inspects Bengaluru's flood-hit Sai Layout, sets deadlines for completion of projects.<p>He directed officials to submit division-wise and ward-wise details of workforce allocation, including gang work, within two days. He said junior health inspectors must monitor each <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pourakarmika">pourakarmika </a>to ensure supervision.</p>.<p>The commissioner also sought detailed reports on marshal deployment during night and early morning shifts, including penalties imposed and action taken against illegal waste dumping.</p>