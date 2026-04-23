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Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner flags staff absenteeism in SWM wing

The commissioner also sought detailed reports on marshal deployment during night and early morning shifts
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 21:37 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 21:37 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsstaffGBA

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