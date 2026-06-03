<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) on Tuesday reviewed the progress of development works being implemented under two grants released by the state government.</p>.<p>The meeting was chaired by Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, with engineers and contractors in attendance.</p>. Bengaluru North City Corporation races to finish lake works ahead of monsoon.<p>Officials were instructed to ensure proper cleaning and maintenance of drains along major arterial and sub-arterial roads across the city. The commissioner also directed officials to prioritise the closure of all potholes within the corporation limits to facilitate safe movement of the public.</p>.<p>To address emergency issues during the monsoon season, Rs 25 lakh has been earmarked per constituency from the Commissioner's Discretionary Fund. Officials were instructed to utilise the funds effectively wherever required.</p>.<p>Officials were also directed to install boundary signboards indicating the limits of the Bengaluru North City Corporation on all roads falling within its jurisdiction.</p>