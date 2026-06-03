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Bengaluru North City Corporation reviews infra works, readies for monsoon

The meeting was chaired by Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, with engineers and contractors in attendance.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 20:00 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 20:00 IST
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