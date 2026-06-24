Bengaluru North City Corporation targets 20 black spots a week

<p>Bengaluru: Pommala Sunil Kumar, Commissioner of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> North City Corporation (BNCC), has directed officials to clear at least 20 black spots every week.</p>.<p>At a review meeting on Tuesday, Kumar that 20 black spots in the jurisdiction had been cleared.</p>.<p>"The commissioner directed officials to prioritise the required civil works at the remaining locations and work towards the permanent clearance of at least 20 black spots every week," a statement from the BNCC said.</p>.North Corporation resolves issues at 50 waterlogging spots flagged by Bengaluru traffic police.<p>The BNCC is also issuing notices to drivers and helpers of waste collection vehicles who do not report by 5.30 am. Action has followed, including termination of contractual workers found repeatedly negligent.</p>.<p>Kumar reviewed the performance and maintenance of cleaning and waste management equipment. He directed officials to ensure segregation of waste at source and to levy penalties on households and other establishments failing to comply.</p>.<p>"Officials were instructed to compile updated information on apartments and bulk waste generators across the city and to review data related to solid waste management compliance and property tax payments," the BNCC said in a statement.</p>