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Bengaluru North City Corporation targets 20 black spots a week

The BNCC is also issuing notices to drivers and helpers of waste collection vehicles who do not report by 5.30 am.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 00:47 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 00:47 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

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