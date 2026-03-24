<p>Bengaluru: Senior officials of the Bengaluru North City Corporation on Monday inspected the ongoing construction of the railway bridge at Jakkur.</p>.<p>Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar instructed engineers to complete the project by April 20.</p>.<p>During the inspection, officials reviewed the progress of the work, pending tasks, and technical challenges at the site.</p>.<p>Observing that the project had not been completed within the stipulated timeline, the commissioner expressed strong displeasure and warned that a penalty would be imposed on the contractor if the project is not completed within the deadline.</p>.<p>During the inspection, Joint Commissioner Mohammed Naeem Momin and Chief Engineer Raghavendra Prasad were present.</p>