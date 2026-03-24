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Bengaluru North Corp officials inspect Jakkur railway bridge work

Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar instructed engineers to complete the project by April 20.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 22:01 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 22:01 IST
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