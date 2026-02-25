<p>The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) has identified 70 locations as official designated feeding spots for street dogs within its jurisdiction.</p>.<p>BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar said the spots were identified according to the guidelines of the Supreme Court, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.</p>.Bengaluru doctors flag spike in flu-like illnesses amid changing weather.<p>"This will create a structured and regulated system of feeding that does not cause inconvenience to the public," he said.</p>.<p>BNCC identified the spots after consulting ward-level officials, local feeders, veterinary officers, and animal husbandry department staff.</p>.<p>The corporation said food should be given to street dogs only at the identified locations.</p>.<p>"Feeding should not be done on main roads, near hospitals, schools or crowded public places. The person feeding is responsible for maintaining cleanliness of the area after feeding. Causing harm or harassing dogs is illegal. Feeding must be done in a disciplined manner ensuring public safety,” the statement said.</p>