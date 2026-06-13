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Bengaluru North Corporation officials to inspect building projects to prevent unauthorised construction

'Officials were instructed to reduce the disposal time for building plan approvals and other applications,' a BNCC statement said.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 20:51 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 20:51 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsInfrastrcuture

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