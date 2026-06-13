Bengaluru North Corporation officials to inspect building projects to prevent unauthorised construction

<p>Bengaluru: Pommala Sunil Kumar, Commissioner of Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC), on Friday directed officials to conduct mandatory inspections of approved building projects once every three months to prevent unauthorised constructions.</p>.<p>Kumar, who chaired a review meeting of various departments, also instructed officials to ensure that high-rise and low-rise building projects are treated equally and that all applications are processed in accordance with regulations.</p>.<p>"Officials were instructed to reduce the disposal time for building plan approvals and other applications,” a BNCC statement said.</p>.<p>On the health front, Kumar directed officials to take complaints against doctors and healthcare staff seriously and initiate strict action wherever negligence is established.</p>.<p>He also stressed the need to intensify awareness campaigns on solid waste management and instructed officials to take stringent action against commercial establishments that violate waste segregation and solid waste management rules.</p>.<p>"Officials were instructed to continue stringent action against establishments that repeatedly violate regulations despite warnings and to ensure that all commercial establishments maintain waste disposal bins and adopt proper waste management practices," the BNCC statement added.</p>