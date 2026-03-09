<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> North City Corporation has postponed the public interaction meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday, which was to be chaired by M Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).</p>.<p>The corporation cited unavoidable official commitments as the reason for the postponement.</p>.Bengaluru: City waste finds a second life in fields.<p>The meeting was intended to address citizen grievances related to infrastructure, roads, cleanliness, streetlight maintenance, drainage, and other civic issues.</p>.<p>A new date for the meeting will be announced shortly, according to officials.</p>