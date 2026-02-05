Menu
Bengaluru: North corporation seals four PGs

Of the four PGs sealed, two were located in the Shettihalli area, while the remaining two were in Attur, Yelahanka 4th Phase.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 20:59 IST
Published 04 February 2026, 20:59 IST
