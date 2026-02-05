<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru North City Corporation officials on Wednesday sealed four paying guest (PG) establishments for violating prescribed guidelines.</p>.<p>Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar said similar action would be initiated against all PGs that continue to flout norms or operate without authorisation.</p>.Bengaluru: North corporation seals two paying guest accommodations.<p>Of the four PGs sealed, two were located in the Shettihalli area, while the remaining two were in Attur, Yelahanka 4th Phase.</p>.<p>During the enforcement drive, the corporation’s health department vacated the residents and sealed the premises.</p>.<p>One of the PGs was sealed due to poor hygiene conditions in the kitchen, officials said.</p>