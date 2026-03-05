Bengaluru North Corporation to auction 81 properties on March 6

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) is set to auction 81 properties whose owners have failed to clear property tax dues. The auction will be held on Friday at 3 pm.</p>.<p>In Zone 1 under BNCC, 47 properties have pending dues of Rs 1.32 crore. In Zone 2, 34 properties have dues of Rs 62.18 lakh. The total pending dues stand at Rs 1.94 crore.</p>.<p>Property owners failed to pay the dues despite receiving multiple notices from the corporation, which also issued proclamation notices.</p>.<p>The auction will be held at the 3rd floor hall of the Yelahanka Mini Vidhana Soudha near N.E.S, Bengaluru.</p>