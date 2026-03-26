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Bengaluru North Corporation to take over 51 properties with Rs 1.3 cr tax dues

BNCC said show-cause notices and demands were issued to defaulters, and their details were published on the corporation’s official website.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 22:00 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 22:00 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaTax

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