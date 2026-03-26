<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) has decided to take over ownership of 51 properties with pending property tax dues of Rs 1.3 crore.</p>.<p>According to a statement by the corporation, show-cause notices and demands were issued to defaulters, and their details were published on the corporation’s official website.</p>.<p>"Repeated intimation has also been given through SMS and by affixing notices at the respective property locations. Despite providing sufficient opportunities, the defaulting properties were subjected to distress sale (auction) as per law,” the statement said.</p>.<p>However, multiple auctions by the BNCC did not receive any response and the decision was taken.</p>.<p>"The properties will be deemed as sold to the corporation at a notified value (in line with guideline value). From this amount, all pending property tax dues, penalties, interest, and administrative expenses will be fully recovered. Any remaining balance, after adjusting the dues, will be refunded to the property owners through bank transfer,” the statement by BNCC said.</p>.<p><strong>Revenue recovery</strong></p>.<p>The Bengaluru South City Corporation has decided to auction 42 properties for failing to pay property tax dues even after multiple notices. Similarly, 51 properties under the Bengaluru West City Corporation are also set to be auctioned.</p>.<p>In the West Corporation, the properties together have pending dues of Rs 94.92 lakh, and the auction will be held on Friday. In the South Zone, the auction will be held on Thursday.</p>