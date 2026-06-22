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Bengaluru: North division police crack down on 97 rowdy sheeters    

During the operation, police questioned the rowdy sheeters and gathered information about their current occupations and activities.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 22:52 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 22:52 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsrowdy sheeter

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