Bengaluru: North division police crack down on 97 rowdy sheeters    

<p>Bengaluru: Rowdy suppression squads from 13 police stations in the north division held late night operations on Saturday against 97 rowdy sheeters, officials said.</p>.<p>The drive was carried out based on the directions of senior officers, days after Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> described the closure of 66 rowdy sheets as "nonsense" and called for a review of the decision by the Karnataka State Police Complaints Authority (KSPCA).</p>.Kolar police intensify crackdown on rowdies, form special squads.<p>During the operation, police questioned the rowdy sheeters and gathered information about their current occupations and activities.</p>.<p>Police also verified whether they were regularly attending court hearings in pending cases and checked if any had been declared warrant absconders, proclaimed offenders or Long Pending Register (LPR) accused of failing to appear before courts.</p>.<p>"Rowdy sheeters were instructed to attend court proceedings without fail whenever required. They were also strictly warned not to engage in any unlawful activities or criminal offences," a police statement said.</p>