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Bengaluru: Notice to acquire over 7,000 acres for Bidadi Township soon

This is going to be a significant step as it legally confirms the acquisition process and enables the government to begin compensation and take possession of the land.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 20:46 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 20:46 IST
Bengaluru newsBidadi

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