<p>Bengaluru: The final notification for land acquisition for the proposed Bidadi Integrated Township is likely to be issued soon, with the state government moving ahead with plans to acquire about 7,400 acres across nine villages in Bengaluru South district.</p>.<p>This is going to be a significant step as it legally confirms the acquisition process and enables the government to begin compensation and take possession of the land.</p>.<p>It also comes amid pressure from a certain section of farmers and leaders, including H D Kumaraswamy.</p>.<p>Officials said the Greater Bangalore Development Authority had already submitted details of the land parcels to the government, and the proposal was now awaiting approval from the cabinet. P Rajendra Cholan, Commissioner, GBDA, said the authority expected the cabinet nod anytime soon.</p>.Cooking gas crisis: Many Bengaluru pubs opt for tandoor-rich menu.<p>“This is the first such project where the preliminary notification was issued in one go. In the last year, the joint measurement committee has also completed the task of measuring the land, assessing structures and marking the boundaries,” he told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>Typically, it takes two to four years from issuing a preliminary notification to the final notification. Officials said the process moved faster this time as the authority relied on revenue department databases, rather than requiring farmers to produce multiple ownership records.</p>.<p>“We will adopt a similar approach while disbursing compensation, too, so that farmers do not have to run around submitting documents,” a BMRDA official said.</p>.<p>The township project, which has been under discussion for several years, is being positioned as a major effort to decongest Bengaluru.</p>.<p>In March last year, the government issued a preliminary notification for 8,943 acres. Of this, around 6,300 acres is private land, while approximately 1,000 acres belong to the government, with the remaining area comprising habitation zones and lakes.</p>.<p>Since then, the project has drawn political opposition.</p>.<p>In January, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy, said he would not allow the state government to ‘illegally’ acquire fertile land around Bidadi. But Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has defended the project and reiterated that not an inch of land will be denotified.</p>