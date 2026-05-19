Bengaluru: NRI held after bullets recovered from hotel room

<p>Bengaluru: JC Nagar police have arrested a 34-year-old NRI for allegedly possessing seven live bullets illegally in the city.</p><p>The accused has been identified as Arman Muthahar, (34), a resident of RT Nagar. </p>.Time to cheer as Karnataka revises alcohol prices- Check out prices in Bengaluru & other cities.<p>According to the police, the incident came to light after Prakash, the manager of Jayamahal Palace Hotel lodged a complaint with the police on May 6, stating that the hotel staff found a magazine on which seven unused bullets were placed. </p><p>The accused Muthahar had checked into the hotel on April 27 and vacated on April 28. Later Muthahar contacted hotel staff over phone call that he had accidentally left behind the magazine containing ammunition and asked the staff to keep it safely, saying he would return within an hour to collect it. However, despite repeated requests from the hotel management, he did not arrive to collect it, raising suspicion.</p><p>Based on the complaint, JC Nagar police registered a case under the Arms Act and summoned the accused for questioning.</p><p>During the investigation, police found that the ammunition was being possessed illegally and seized the magazine along with seven unused bullets. </p><p>The accused was arrested and produced before a court on May 7. He was remanded to 10 days police custody. Police also seized his passport, mobile phone, laptop and other documents as a part of the probe.</p><p>During the interrogation, Muthahar claimed that he accidentally carried the magazine in his luggage while travelling to India to visit his sister residing in RT Nagar. He also said that he frequently visited India. </p>.Bengaluru: Namma Metro’s Blue Line could become fully solar-powered corridor.<p>He also told investigators that he legally possessed a .38 pistol in the United States and had earlier worked with a private security agency, a senior police officer said. </p><p>Police said they are now writing to family of the accused and the authorities to obtain a legal document, related to the firearm ownership in the US, as a part of the investigation and the accused has been handed over to judicial custody.</p>