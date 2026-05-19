Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: NRI held after bullets recovered from hotel room

Based on the complaint, Bengaluru's JC Nagar police registered a case under the Arms Act and summoned the accused for questioning.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 11:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 May 2026, 11:19 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsbengaluru crimeNRIHotel

Follow us on :

Follow Us