Bengaluru: Nrupathunga University convocation on June 2

<p>Bengaluru: Nrupatunga University, Bengaluru will be holding the convocation ceremony for the second and third years together on June 2 with more than 1,081 students slated to receive their degrees. </p>.<p>During the convocation 18 students from various undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be feted with gold medals. Honorary doctorates will be awarded to six individuals including litterateur Prof S G Siddaramaiah, actor Jaimala Ramachandra, theatre artiste Sreenivas G Kappanna, and former police officer S Mariswamy.</p>.'Nearly 25% of the current workforce may be jobless by 2027'.<p>Critic and writer H S Raghavendra Rao will deliver the convocation address and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will preside over the convocation ceremony.</p>