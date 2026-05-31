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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Nrupathunga University convocation on June 2

Critic and writer H S Raghavendra Rao will deliver the convocation address and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will preside over the convocation ceremony.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 22:25 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 22:25 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsconvocation

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