Bengaluru: Odisha man arrested for killing 21-year-old neighbour

Police have arrested an Odisha-based man for allegedly killing his 21-year-old neighbour and placing her corpse in front of her house last week. The accused has been identified as Krishna Chand Sethi. He worked as a watchman at a tech park and stayed near her house.
On Thursday night, Mahananda went missing. Her body was found in front of her house the following morning in Lakshmisagara Layout near Mahadevapura. Her sister had registered a missing complaint on Thursday night. Initially, the police suspected an unnatural death, but the technical team confirmed that she was strangled to death.
On Friday, when they couldn’t trace Mahanada moving out of the colony, they interrogated the neighbours and zeroed in on Sethi and grilled him for a couple of hours.
On Thursday night at around 8.30 pm, when Mahananda came out of the house and was standing at the door, Sethi forcefully dragged her into his house and tried to sexually assault her. When she resisted and started to scream, he strangled her with his hands.He has been booked under Section 302 of IPC.