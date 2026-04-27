Bengaluru officials study Hyderabad flyover model

<p>Bengaluru: A team of engineers from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru’s</a> civic agencies recently visited Hyderabad to study the Telangana capital’s network of flyovers, elevated corridors, and junction improvement projects, as the Karnataka government moves ahead with a slew of similar proposals for the IT city.</p>.<p>The delegation inspected key stretches across Hyderabad.</p>.Bengaluru's double-decker flyover fully open on trial basis; set to decongest Central Silk Board junction .<p>The visit comes days after the state cabinet approved a network of 11 flyovers at a projected cost of Rs 13,262 crore. The proposed network spans multiple stretches, including Tumakuru Road, Mysuru Road, Hosur Road, Old Madras Road, and Kanakapura Road, among others. Officials said traffic across nearly 100 junctions is expected to be made signal-free.</p>.<p>According to publicly available data, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a> has over 30 major flyovers, grade separators, and elevated structures. Key projects include the Biodiversity Junction flyover, Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, Punjagutta steel flyover, and Shaikpet flyover. Officials said many of these projects have been built over the past five to six years.</p>