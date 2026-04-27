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Bengaluru officials study Hyderabad flyover model

The visit comes days after the state cabinet approved a network of 11 flyovers at a projected cost of Rs 13,262 crore.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 19:35 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 19:35 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsHyderabadKarnataka

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