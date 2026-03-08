Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru officials told to prepare for monsoon during inspection

Removal of dangerous trees and elimination of black spots were among the other issues discussed.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 22:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 22:04 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsmonsoonRainfall

Follow us on :

Follow Us