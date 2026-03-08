Bengaluru officials told to prepare for monsoon during inspection

<p>Bengaluru: Mahalakshmi Layout MLA Gopalaiah, along with Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) Commissioner Rajendra K V, inspected the ongoing works in his constituency and directed officials to be prepared for the monsoon. Rajendra directed officials to take up any required work immediately to ensure that the public is not inconvenienced during the rainy season.</p>.Flood-prevention works get April deadline ahead of rains in Bengaluru.<p>Officials were also asked to ensure proper maintenance of streetlights and parks in the constituency.</p>.<p>Removal of dangerous trees and elimination of black spots were among the other issues discussed.</p>