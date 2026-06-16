Bengaluru: Online betting debts drive auto driver to kill wife in Mahadevapura

<p>Bengaluru: A 34-year-old home guard was stabbed to death in Mahadevapura on Sunday evening by her husband, an autorickshaw driver, who had accumulated heavy debts due to his online betting addiction.</p>.<p>After killing Manjula, her husband Pradeep, 38, allegedly tried slashing his wrist in an attempt to end his life, but survived.</p>.<p>Pradeep developed an addiction for online betting apps and lost Rs 8 lakh, leading to frequent disputes with his wife.</p>.Karnataka Cyber Command cracks down on betting websites, apps; blocks 8,750 URLs .<p>Manjula had been living with her parents for the past several weeks after Pradeep harassed her and sold her gold ornaments about a month ago. She disregarded requests to return to her husband.</p>.<p>Before the incident on Sunday, Pradeep recorded a video message in which he blamed his betting addiction for the destruction of his family and causing distress to his wife and children.</p>.<p>He spent the best part of the day searching for Manjula, visiting several places, including a shopping mall and the Mahadevapura police station. He went to her parents' house in Udaya Nagar and pleaded with her to return.</p>.<p>When Manjula refused to go back with him, Pradeep pulled out a knife he hid in his jacket and stabbed her 20 times causing grievous injuries. Manjula collapsed and died on the spot.</p>.<p>Manjula's mother and children witnessed the murder and alerted the police.</p>.<p>Mahadevapura police rushed to the spot, arrested Pradeep and shifted him to hospital to treat the cuts to his right wrist.</p>.<p>He has been remanded to judicial custody after interrogation. Further investigations are on.</p>