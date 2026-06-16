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Bengaluru: Online betting debts drive auto driver to kill wife in Mahadevapura

Pradeep developed an addiction for online betting apps and lost Rs 8 lakh, leading to frequent disputes with his wife.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 21:08 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 21:08 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimeOnline betting

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