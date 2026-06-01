Bengaluru: Parappana Agrahara gets India’s first prison mental health helpline

<p>Bengaluru: Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath and Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru visited Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru on Sunday, inaugurating a series of inmate welfare initiatives, including India's first prison-based mental health helpline.</p>.<p>Justice Nath, Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority, and Justice Bakhru, Patron-in-Chief of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, were accompanied by Karnataka High Court Judge Justice Anu Sivaraman, also the Executive Chairperson of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority.</p>.From free hand to full control: What D K Shivakumar's elevation means for Bengaluru?.<p>The visiting judges inspected the Prison Legal Aid Clinic.</p>.<p>Justice Nath inaugurated a computer lab sponsored by RV College of Engineering to facilitate skill training for inmates under the 'Cells to Skills' programme. They also visited the de-addiction centre in the prison hospital section and obtained details about its facilities from medical officers.</p>.<p>Later, they visited the women's barracks and inaugurated Tele-MANAS (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States), a Nimhans initiative being launched in a prison for the first time in the country. "This will facilitate direct contact with Nimhans to treat the mental health conditions of inmates, making it convenient to receive mental health facilities and treatment quickly," an official statement said.</p>.<p>The judges interacted with women inmates, visited the recently started childcare centre (creche) in the women's section, and interacted with the children of women inmates.</p>.<p>An interaction was later held in the auditorium with undertrial and convict inmates who had received legal aid, along with officers of the District Legal Services Authority.</p>.Bengaluru police crack two robberies, arrest four.<p>Senior Mediator of the Supreme Court's Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee Sriram Panchu, National Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Sanjiv Pandey, and Karnataka High Court Judges Justice Suraj Govindaraj and Justice G Basavaraja were present.</p>.<p>Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) Alok Kumar presided over the programme.</p>