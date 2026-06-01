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Bengaluru: Parappana Agrahara gets India’s first prison mental health helpline

The visiting judges inspected the Prison Legal Aid Clinic.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 22:27 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 22:27 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsmental healthPrisonParappana Agrahara

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