A four-year-old missing child was rescued by the Bengaluru Police on February 14, 2026, after a couple accidentally left the little one sleeping inside a cab they hired to return home after a trip. 

A press note released by the Bengaluru police on Monday detailed that a family living in an apartment at Ponnappa Layout, under the jurisdiction of Hennur Police Station, returned to the residence without realising their child was still in the vehicle. The driver had already drove away with the child still asleep in the cab. The parents rushed to police for help. 

The cops initiated a search operation after receiving a call from the parents on Namma-112. The car driver's live location was tracked and he was instructed to bring back the car to the apartment's location. 

After confirming that the child was safe, officers rescued and handed the kid to the parents. Police also counselled the family members and advised them to exercise caution to prevent such incidents in the future.