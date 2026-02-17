Menu
Bengaluru parents exit cab leaving 4-year-old asleep in vehicle; child rescued

The car driver's live location was tracked, and child was safely returned to parents by the police.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 09:19 IST
Published 17 February 2026, 09:19 IST
