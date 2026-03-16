<p>Bengaluru: A 59-year-old man from Tamil Nadu has been arrested for cheating an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/income-tax">Income Tax</a> officer of Rs 35 lakh by claiming to perform special ritual, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Shekhar, from Theni, allegedly posed as a parrot astrologer and claimed to perform a special ritual to improve the officer’s life and career prospects.</p>.<p>Shekhar, who had his set-up near Shree Circle in Bharathinagar, approached the official while he was walking nearby. He claimed he could make predictions about the official’s life by examining his face.</p>.Bengaluru shopkeeper booked for hoarding LPG cylinders.<p>Once the official consented, Shekhar told him he needed to perform a special ritual to improve his life, secure promotions and advance in his career.</p>.<p>He later convinced the official to hand over <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold">gold</a> and silver ornaments worth Rs 35 lakh on which the ritual would be performed.</p>.<p>He told the official that if he did not bring the valuables, he would face "problems in his life". He promised to return the valuables, but went absconding instead.</p>.<p>Police have booked the suspect under BNS sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). Further investigations are on.</p>