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Bengaluru: ‘Parrot astrologer’ dupes IT official of Rs 35 lakh in the guise of special ritual

Shekhar, from Theni, allegedly posed as a parrot astrologer and claimed to perform a special ritual to improve the officer’s life and career prospects.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 21:47 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 21:47 IST
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