Bengaluru: Passenger jumps on track at Jalahalli metro station, train ops hit for an hour

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old passenger suddenly jumped on the metro track as a train chugged into the Jalahalli station at 7.12 pm on Friday, disrupting train services between Yeshwantpur and Nagasandra in northern Bengaluru for nearly an hour.
The train's loco pilot was able to apply emergency brakes and slow the train down. Security guards then switched off the power supply to the third rail through the emergency trip system.
A police source in the know said the passenger hailed from Kerala's Alappuzha district and worked at a factory at Abbigere in northern Bengaluru. "He suffered head injuries after being hit by the train and has been taken to Saptagiri Hospital for treatment. Further investigations are under way," the source added.
Following the incident, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) ran trains on the Green Line only between Silk Institute and Yeshwantpur. The services were restored on the entire line around 8 pm, said B L Yashavanth Chavan, Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL.
Passengers of four trains running at different stations between Yeshwantpur and Nagasandra have been evacuated, he added.
The disruption caused chaos at the Yeshwantpur metro station, which is located right across the Yeshwantpur railway station and sees high footfall. A passenger headed to Jalahalli said the train from Majestic stopped at the Sandal Soap Factory metro station for 10 minutes before making its way to Yeshwantpur. "But as soon as the train reached Yeshwantpur, we were asked to deboard," she said.