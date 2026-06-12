Bengaluru passengers hit by metro mobility card recharge glitch

<p>Bengaluru: Passengers were packed like sardines on metro trains during peak hours on Thursday evening due to an “unforeseen” technical glitch in the top-up and recharge facility for National Common Mobility Cards (NCMCs).</p>.<p>Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said the glitch was “temporary” and that efforts were under way to restore the service at the earliest. It advised passengers using NCMCs to plan their travel accordingly and instead purchase QR tickets or tokens.</p>.CM DK Shivakumar takes Bengaluru metro, shares pictures from ride online.<p>Issued by RBL Bank, NCMCs account for about 15% of total daily metro trips.</p>.<p>The disruption led to severe overcrowding, especially on the Green Line, which connects with the Yellow Line at RV Road. A regular commuter reported tightly packed trains running both towards Madavara and Silk Institute.</p>.<p>The glitch had not been resolved until press time.</p>