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Bengaluru passengers hit by metro mobility card recharge glitch

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said the glitch was 'temporary' and that efforts were under way to restore the service at the earliest.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 20:39 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 20:39 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBMRCL

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