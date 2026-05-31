Bengaluru: Passing Out Parade for 2,181 Agniveers at MEG

<p>Bengaluru: The Madras Engineering Group and Centre conducted the Passing Out Parade (POP) for 2,181 Agniveers on Saturday, marking the completion of their military training. </p>.<p>The ceremonial parade was held at the Govindaswamy Drill Square. </p>.National Defence Academy’s 150th Passing Out Parade set for May 30 at Pune's Khadakwasla.<p>Brigadier Ajay Singh Thakur, Commandant of the Madras Engineer Group and Centre, was the Reviewing Officer. </p>.<p>'Gaurav Padak' was presented to the parents of the passing-out Agniveers. Parents participated in the ceremony by donning their sons with the rank insignia of 'Thambi Sapper,' marking their transition from trainees to soldiers of the Indian Army, according to a news release. </p>