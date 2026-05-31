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Bengaluru: Passing Out Parade for 2,181 Agniveers at MEG

The ceremonial parade was held at the Govindaswamy Drill Square.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 23:15 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 23:15 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsparadeAgniveerMEG

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