Bengaluru pedestrian mowed down in hit-and-run

A pedestrian was mowed down by a speeding vehicle in a hit-and-run case on Friday night, police said.
The pedestrian, who remains unidentified, died on the spot. The body has been sent to RR Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.
The deceased was aged 35-40 years and was 5.5 feet tall. "I Love You Anjali" was written on his left arm. Citizens can contact the Kengeri traffic police station at 9480806021 or the police helpline 112, if they have any information about the deceased.
Police are also trying to trace the vehicle that caused the accident. For now, police only know that it was plying between Tumakuru Road and Hosur Road.