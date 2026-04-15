Bengaluru pedestrians, step aside; the footpaths are taken

<p>Bengaluru: </p>.<p>The city’s footpaths are back in the spotlight — dug up, encroached upon, and overrun by two-wheelers — with residents and civic groups demanding action.</p>.<p>A video of a footpath on Old Madras Road, posted on X by brand and business strategy specialist Harish Bijoor of Harish Bijoor Consults Inc, showed the path dug up in several places, with slabs either missing or carelessly placed.</p>.<p>"Pedestrian safety in Bengaluru is taken for granted. The entire city is facing footpath problems. If anywhere the footpath is considerably better, the two-wheelers are either parked on them or driven on them," Bijoor told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.<p>"Why do we have the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) if they cannot address issues like this? Zero tolerance for riding scooters on footpaths should be enforced, as riders often react aggressively when asked to leave," he said.</p>.Bengaluru groups that are advocating for better footpaths.<p>Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) is conducting a citizen-led audit of footpaths across the city.</p>.<p>Founder Srikanth Narasimhan said the party had begun the audit in several wards, enlisting local residents to identify problem stretches.</p>.<p>"Most of the footpaths are unwalkable. So far, we have found that there is a lot of garbage piled on the footpath, vendors have occupied the footpaths, and the situation is worsened by infrastructure shortfalls on the footpaths," he said.</p>.<p>"The footpaths have become useful for everything except for walking. We should have a designated vending place, which helps resolve inconvenience to the residents, pedestrians and vendors," Narasimhan added.</p>.<p>Complaints of garbage piling on footpaths were also reported near Prestige Shanthiniketan in Whitefield.</p>.<p>On two-wheeler encroachment, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy said the traffic police had conducted strict drives against footpath riders for two months and would continue enforcement.</p>.<p>"E-bikes used mostly by gig workers are our challenge as they do not come under the Motor Vehicles Act," he said, adding that gig workers were being trained to drive safely around the city.</p>