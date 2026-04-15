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Bengaluru pedestrians, step aside; the footpaths are taken

Zero tolerance for riding scooters on footpaths should be enforced, as riders often react aggressively when asked to leave
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 02:00 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 02:00 IST
Bengaluruinfrastructue

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