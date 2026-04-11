<p>Bengaluru: Commuters on Tumakuru Road (NH-4) are in for a testing week as the Sri Shivakumar Swamiji Flyover (Peenya Elevated Flyover) will be completely closed to all vehicular traffic for 102 hours starting April 13.</p>.<p>The closure, requested by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), is to facilitate final load testing following the completion of cable repair and replacement works on the structure. The restriction will be in place from 5 am on April 13 (Monday) to 11 am on April 17 (Friday).</p>.<p>According to Peenya Traffic Police, the restriction applies to the entire stretch from the Kennametal Widia upper ramp to the SRS down ramp, effectively blocking the flyover from CMTI Junction to the Parle-G toll.</p>.Bengaluru: Namma Metro's Blue Line trains arriving in May but depot link may delay trial runs.<p class="CrossHead">Alternative routes</p>.<p><strong>Nelamangala to Bengaluru-bound traffic: </strong>Vehicles arriving from Nelamangala must divert at the Kennametal Widia ramp and use the NH-4 surface road and service road via 8th Mile, Dasarahalli, Jalahalli Cross, Peenya Police Station Junction, SRS Junction and Goraguntepalya.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>CMTI to Nelamangala-bound traffic: </strong></span>Vehicles heading out of the city towards Nelamangala must use the NH-4 surface road and service road via SRS Junction, Peenya Police Station Junction, Jalahalli Cross, Dasarahalli, 8th Mile and Parle-G toll.</p>