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Bengaluru: Peenya flyover shut, brace for traffic diversions

The closure, requested by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), is to facilitate final load testing following the completion of cable repair and replacement works on the structure.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 20:26 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 20:26 IST
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