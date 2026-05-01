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Bengaluru: Peenya flyover to remain shut for three days starting May 5

The Bengaluru Traffic Police announced that the flyover will be off-limits from 5 am on May 5 to 11 am on May 8.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 14:22 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 14:22 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnatakaBengaluru trafficpeenya flyover

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