Bengaluru: Peenya flyover to remain shut for three days starting May 5

<p>Bengaluru: Traffic on the busy Tumakuru Road is expected to hit a snag as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/peenya-flyover-to-remain-open-load-test-postponed-3964886">Peenya Elevated Flyover</a> (Sri Shivakumar Swamiji Flyover) will be closed to all vehicles for three days starting next week.</p><p>The Bengaluru Traffic Police announced that the flyover will be off-limits from 5 am on May 5 to 11 am on May 8. The closure is required by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to conduct final load testing after the completion of cable repair works.</p><p>The restriction covers the entire stretch between the Kennametal Widia ramp and the Parle-G toll. This testing is a vital step to verify the flyover's structural integrity before it returns to full service.</p>.May long weekend rush: Traffic snarls on Mysuru Road; police suggest alternate route.<p><strong>Diversion plan</strong></p><p>During the 78-hour closure, all vehicles including heavy trucks and inter-city buses must use the surface roads below the flyover. The traffic police have suggested the following routes:</p><ul><li><p>Towards Bengaluru: Vehicles from Nelamangala must divert at the Kennametal factory and use the NH-4 service road via 8th Mile, Dasarahalli, and Jalahalli Cross to reach Goraguntepalya.</p></li><li><p>Towards Nelamangala: Vehicles from CMTI should use the service road through SRS Junction, Peenya Police Station, and Jalahalli Cross to reach the Parle-G toll.</p></li><li><p>Commuters are advised to expect significant delays on the service roads, which are already prone to congestion. The traffic police have urged the public to plan their travel in advance and follow the designated diversions to ensure smooth movement.</p></li></ul>