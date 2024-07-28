Bengaluru PG murder: Victim paid with life for shielding friend from killer's 'abuse'

Bengaluru: Kruti Kumari, the 24-year-old woman from Bihar who was brutally stabbed to death in her paying guest accommodation in southeast Bengaluru's Koramangala, paid the price for protecting her friend from harassment by the assailant, a police probe has revealed.

The suspect, Abhishek Ghosi (24), was in a relationship with Kruti's friend and colleague.

According to police sources, Ghosi allegedly used to abuse his girlfriend. To protect her friend from Ghosi, Kruti helped her move to a new place. The police probe revealed that Ghosi was furious over the development and decided to eliminate Kruti.

Around 11:15 pm on Tuesday, Ghosi entered the Bhargavi Staying Homes For Ladies in Venkatareddy Layout, climbed to Kruti's third floor room and knocked on her door.