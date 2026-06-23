Bengaluru PG owner murdered for objecting to washing legs inside building; two college students arrested

<p>Bengaluru: The Ramamurthy Nagar police have arrested two college students for allegedly murdering a PG owner over a trivial row in Bengaluru, officials said on Tuesday. </p><p>The arrested are Rakesh, 21, a BCom final year student and Don Brite Son, 20, a BBA 1st year student. </p><p>A police investigation revealed that between 6 pm and 6.30 pm on Monday, the accused were washing their feet using the tap water inside the Laxmi Narasimha PG near Kasturi Nagar Main Road.</p><p>The owner Madhav Matle, 37, objected to it leading to an altercation. Matle then brought a bat to hit the duo, the police said. </p>.Two killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Bengaluru.<p>The suspects snatched the bat from Matle and assaulted him. Matle succumbed to his injuries later, officials said. </p>.<p>The two suspects were traced and arrested almost immediately. </p><p>"Probe revealed that the suspects had consumed alcohol before going near the PG. They weren't staying there. The two were students and friends and had no criminal background. Further probe is ongoing," a senior police officer said.</p>