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Bengaluru PG owner murdered for objecting to washing legs inside building; two college students arrested

The arrested are Rakesh, 21, a BCom final year student and Don Brite Son, 20, a BBA 1st year student.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 06:23 IST
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Madhav Matle

Madhav Matle

Credit: Special Arrangement

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Published 23 June 2026, 06:23 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimemurder

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