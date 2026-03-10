<p>Bengaluru: While many restaurants in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> may shut from Tuesday due to a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, paying guest (PG) facility owners have warned that they can ensure uninterrupted food supply to residents for only about a week if the crisis continues.</p>.<p>Some facilities have already begun limiting their menus, while the PG Owners’ Welfare Association Bengaluru has called an urgent meeting on Tuesday to chart the next course of action.</p>.<p>Bengaluru has an estimated 15,000 PG facilities housing more than 10 lakh people — from professionals in formal jobs to blue-collar workers. These facilities provide food to residents three times a day.</p>.Bengaluru hoteliers warn of temporary shutdown of eateries amid disruptions over LPG cylinder supply.<p>"We have called an urgent meeting tomorrow to decide the way forward. We can run our kitchens for about a week at most, but after that food supply will likely be hit. The government must find a solution to this crisis. Food is served three times a day and residents also require hot water almost daily. The LPG shortage will hit us hard,” association president Arun Kumar DT told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>Kumar said induction cooktops cannot substitute LPG stoves as they are unsuitable for bulk cooking. “We serve at least 50 people per meal. We cannot stock cylinders as it is a safety concern. We operate with at least three cylinders at any point in time,” he added.</p>.<p>Mahindra Raju, who runs Raj Mahal PG with more than 12 branches across Bengaluru, said residents are usually served three to four varieties of food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.</p>.<p>“We will not be able to sustain for more than three to four days if this continues. We have six empty cylinders as of today. We tried booking them, but couldn’t get any slot. As a first step to combat the crisis, we have decided to limit our menu. This will help us extend food services and give us time to look for alternatives,” he said.</p>.<p><strong>Auto gas, CNG unaffected</strong></p>.<p>A GAIL India official said the supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households, commercial establishments and industries, as well as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for cars and autorickshaws, will not be affected in Bengaluru or Karnataka for now.</p>.<p>However, if the crisis continues in the coming days, industries and commercial establishments will be the first to see their supplies hit.</p>