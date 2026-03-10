Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru PGs warn food supply may last only a week amid LPG shortage

Bengaluru has an estimated 15,000 PG facilities housing more than 10 lakh people — from professionals in formal jobs to blue-collar workers.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 20:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 20:52 IST
Bengaluru newsLPGPGs

Follow us on :

Follow Us