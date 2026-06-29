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Physiotherapist found dead in Nandi Hills homestay, lover in hospital after 'suicide bid'

Police said Ali had checked into the homestay on Saturday but the caretaker had no idea when Surabhi arrived.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 15:01 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 15:01 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCrimeSuicide

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