Physiotherapist found dead in Nandi Hills homestay, lover in hospital after 'suicide bid'

<p>Bengaluru: A woman in her mid-20s was found dead on Monday under suspicious circumstances at a homestay near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nandi-hills">Nandi Hills</a>, while her lover allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pills. </p><p>Police are probing the death as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crime">murder </a>following a complaint by the woman's mother. </p><p>The caretaker of the homestay found Sai Surabhi, 25, and her 28-year-old lover, Sanjeeth Ali P P, lying motionless. Surabhi had a noose around her neck while Ali was unconscious. Some tablets and a diary were also recovered from the room, which the police have seized for further investigation. </p><p>Police said Ali had checked into the homestay on Saturday but the caretaker had no idea when Surabhi arrived. </p>.Bengaluru Police seize narcotics worth Rs 25.23 crore in crackdown on drug peddling.<p>When Ali failed to check out on Monday and did not respond despite repeated knocks, the caretaker opened the room. </p><p>A senior police officer said Surabhi likely died by hanging but the rope was cut, while Ali consumed some pills He has been admitted to hospital and his statement will be recorded once he regains consciousness, the officer said. </p><p>A resident of Banashankari, Surabhi worked as a physiotherapist at a private hospital in Muddenahalli, near Nandi Hills. </p><p>Ali, a mechanical engineering graduate, has been working as cab driver in Bengaluru. He hails from Kozhikode, Kerala. </p><p>Surabhi's mother, T R Geetha, alleged that her daughter had been murdered and described the incident as a case of 'Love Jihad'. </p><p>She claimed Ali had been harassing Surabhi for several months, had introduced her to drugs while staying in an apartment and repeatedly tried to contact her despite previous complaints in the Kumaraswamy Layout police station. She also alleged that he had told Surabhi that they would begin a live-in relationship after killing her mother. </p><p>Based on the mother's complaint, the jurisdictional Nandi Giridhama police have taken up a case of murder.</p>