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Bengaluru: Pink Line gets speed certificate, Bannerghatta Road metro likely by August 15

Issued by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the speed certificate arrived on June 4, a senior BMRCL official said.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 00:19 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 00:19 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsbannerghatta road

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