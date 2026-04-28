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Bengaluru: Pink Line RDSO trials from today; no May opening for Bannerghatta metro

Statutory approvals likely to take two months
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 21:04 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 21:04 IST
Bengaluru newsNamma MetroBannerghatta

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