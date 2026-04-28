<p>Bengaluru: Oscillation trials for Pink Line trains will begin on Tuesday, kick-starting a crucial process to secure statutory clearances for new rolling stock. </p>.<p>A team from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) arrived at the Kothanur depot over the weekend to begin instrumentation work. Trials are scheduled to start on Tuesday, a senior BMRCL official told <em>DH</em>. </p>.<p>Earlier this month, the Railway Board gave the necessary clearances for RDSO trials, which take at least 10 days and include oscillation, braking, speed, and track and system integration tests. Without RDSO certification, new trains cannot be deployed. </p>.<p>However, the Pink Line's 7.5-km Kalena Agrahara-Taverekere section is unlikely to open by May-end — its latest deadline — as the approvals process is expected to take at least two months. </p>.Bengaluru Cauvery Stage V project: Pipes go underground, but connections still to surface.<p>The trains have been manufactured by BEML, which has so far delivered five rakes of six coaches each. </p>.<p>While BEML supplied the first trainset in December, RDSO trials were delayed after the Railway Board raised queries on certain technical issues related to design approvals, according to BMRCL sources. </p>.<p>Based on successful trials, the RDSO will issue a report and a speed certificate. The BMRCL will submit these to the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for rolling stock inspection and final clearance from the Ministry of Railways. After this, the RDSO will issue the final speed certificate. </p>.<p>The BMRCL will take his certificate to the CMRS for a statutory inspection of the metro line for passenger operations. It will also require the Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) certification for signalling and train control systems. </p>.<p>Overall, the whole process — from RDSO trials to CMRS certification — will take at least two months, the sources said. </p>