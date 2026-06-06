Bengaluru: Pink Line train gets oscillation clearance, Bannerghatta Road metro likely by August 15

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmrcl">Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL)</a> has received the oscillation trial report for Pink Line trains, raising hopes that Bannerghatta Road could finally get metro connectivity by August 15.</p><p>Issued by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the report came on June 4, a senior BMRCL official said.</p>.Delay hits elevated Pink Line again; opening likely by August 15.<p>"The report has not specified any speed restrictions and cleared train operations at the design speed of 90 kmph," the official told DH.</p><p>The RDSO conducted the 12-day oscillation trials and Emergency Braking Distance (EBD) tests from April 28 to May 9.</p><p>Oscillation trials determine the maximum safe operating speed of a train before it is approved for public service. EBD tests measure a train's ability to stop safely.</p><p>BMRCL authorities will now submit the oscillation report to the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS). "We've begun the process and need to submit documents as per a checklist," the official said.</p><p>Later this month, the CMRS is expected to conduct an inspection of the train at the Kothanur depot, reviewing maintenance facilities, including the washing plant, water jet and train-lifting pit jacks, the official explained.</p><p>The CMRS will then review the findings and submit its recommendations for final rolling stock approval, he added.</p><p>In the meantime, the BMRCL has started the process to obtain the Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) certificate for the signalling and train control systems provided by Siemens. The ISA validates the safety of the signalling and train control systems and their interfaces with other subsystems.</p><p>The ISA certificate will be provided by Bengaluru-based Jodova Technologies Pvt Ltd. It is among the last critical documents required before the CMRS can conduct the statutory safety inspection of the entire line.</p><p>BMRCL expects the procedures to be completed by July-end so that the Pink Line's elevated section could open by August 15.</p><p>The 7.5-km section connects Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere via six stations, including an interchange with the Yellow Line at Jayadeva Hospital. It will expand the Bengaluru metro network to 103.6 km, helping it reclaim the second spot from Mumbai (101.43 km).</p>.Namma Metro Pink Line gets fourth train from BEML.<p>BEML has delivered six Pink Line trains and is expected to supply more in the coming weeks. Peak-hour frequency will be about five minutes, officials said.</p><p>Meanwhile, architectural finishing works — the last stage of station construction — are still ongoing. As per the BMRCL's May 2026 newsletter, overall civil work progress on the section is 98.07%.</p><p>The Pink Line's 13.75-km underground section (Dairy Circle-Nagawara) is slated to open in December. No fresh rolling stock approval is expected to be required as the same trainsets will be deployed. </p>