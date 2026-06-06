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Bengaluru: Pink Line train gets oscillation clearance, Bannerghatta Road metro likely by August 15

The 7.5-km section connects Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere via six stations, including an interchange with the Yellow Line at Jayadeva Hospital.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 12:03 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 00:19 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaNamma MetroBMRCLbannerghatta roadMetro services

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