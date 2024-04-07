City plans dedicated pipeline to supply treated water for industries

Bengaluru: If all goes well, Bengaluru might be the first city in the country to have a dedicated pipeline to supply treated water to industries.
Following positive feedback on selling treated water for construction, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is considering a dedicated pipeline to reduce reliance on Cauvery water and borewells.
Earlier reports by DH had highlighted the interest of many industries in using treated water, though access issues prevented widespread adoption.
BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V, who met the representatives from Peenya Industries Association, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (Kassia), said that the board was doing its best to ensure water supply to the industries even during the crisis.
“We have ensured water supply to the industries even during the crisis. However, BWSSB processes close to 1,480 MLD of sewage every day and 1,212 MLD of treated water is available. We need to promote the use of treated water to reduce our dependency on Cauvery. Hence, we have planned this project,” Manohar explained.
The project is likely to start first in Peenya Industrial Area which houses over 15,000 industries.
“The treated water is of good quality and has been approved by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) as well. Apart from using it for drinking purposes, the treated water can be used for other purposes, such as cleaning and flushing of toilets,” Manohar said.
Additionally, BWSSB is encouraging industries to participate in the ‘green star’ challenge by adopting a five-point water management strategy. This strategy includes reducing water consumption, increasing treated water usage, employing technology in borewell maintenance and drilling, building rainwater harvesting pits, and raising stakeholder awareness.
Cut-off box - April 30: New deadline to install aerators The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has extended the deadline for installing aerators to April 30. In response to the city’s water crisis the BWSSB is promoting the use of aerators in taps at apartment complexes restaurants government offices and other commercial establishments to conserve water. Initially establishments were given from March 21 to March 31 to comply but this deadline has now been extended to April 30. Failure to install aerators by this new deadline will result in a Rs 5000 penalty and a 50% reduction in water supply for non-compliant consumers. This enforcement is based on the authority granted to the board under sections 53 and 109 of the BWSSB Act1964. Aerators can reduce water consumption by 60%-85% by increasing the water flow pressure from taps according to the BWSSB.