City plans dedicated pipeline to supply treated water for industries

Cut-off box - April 30: New deadline to install aerators The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has extended the deadline for installing aerators to April 30. In response to the city’s water crisis the BWSSB is promoting the use of aerators in taps at apartment complexes restaurants government offices and other commercial establishments to conserve water. Initially establishments were given from March 21 to March 31 to comply but this deadline has now been extended to April 30. Failure to install aerators by this new deadline will result in a Rs 5000 penalty and a 50% reduction in water supply for non-compliant consumers. This enforcement is based on the authority granted to the board under sections 53 and 109 of the BWSSB Act1964. Aerators can reduce water consumption by 60%-85% by increasing the water flow pressure from taps according to the BWSSB.