Bengaluru

Bengaluru poets pen verses on elections 

Last Updated 19 March 2024, 23:31 IST

Metrolife asked city-based poets to express their thoughts on the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections through poetry. Here’s how they responded:

'Fable of votes'

It’s a fable of votes,
a folksong of aye and nay

Hired bards who hum hymns of a win, a loss

It’s a city of crows dropping pebbles into a pot

To raise the level of a vanished water.

— Shinie Antony

‘Like flying’

If you fall from a
great height 

and keep falling

it feels like flying.

Translated from Hindi from the poem ‘Santulan’ (2011).

— Sourav Roy

‘When it comes to choice’

The finger that helps me choose always seeks 

a representative with a compassionate heart 

to mind many places — my mothers’ huts, 

the hard steps that bring festive crowds 

from tens of villages to ask questions,

and the garden with an all-weather rainbow

where children nap in the hot afternoon.

— Dadapeer Jyman

(Translated from Kannada)

‘Democracy’s slow embers’

With poking and kindling, words spark a big blaze.

Homes and hearts
are alight with its intoxicating hues.

When summer recedes, some rise and
others fall —

A smudge on the finger lies witness to the trade-offs.

— Preethi Nagaraj

(Translated from Kannada)

‘Bengaluru’s water table’

Votes are Bengaluru’s water table, scarce

tanker fleets mimic parties, promise rain

we’ve died of thirst before, every five years:

2000/- and a bottle of rum for collective amnesia.

— Nandita Bose

— Compiled by Rashmi Rajagopal

(Published 19 March 2024, 23:31 IST)
