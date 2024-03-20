Bengaluru poets pen verses on elections 

Metrolife asked city-based poets to express their thoughts on the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections through poetry. Here’s how they responded:
It’s a fable of votes,
a folksong of aye and nay
Hired bards who hum hymns of a win, a loss
It’s a city of crows dropping pebbles into a pot
To raise the level of a vanished water.
If you fall from a
great height
Translated from Hindi from the poem ‘Santulan’ (2011).
‘When it comes to choice’
The finger that helps me choose always seeks
a representative with a compassionate heart
to mind many places — my mothers’ huts,
the hard steps that bring festive crowds
from tens of villages to ask questions,
and the garden with an all-weather rainbow
where children nap in the hot afternoon.
(Translated from Kannada)
‘Democracy’s slow embers’
With poking and kindling, words spark a big blaze.
Homes and hearts
are alight with its intoxicating hues.
When summer recedes, some rise and
others fall —
A smudge on the finger lies witness to the trade-offs.
(Translated from Kannada)
‘Bengaluru’s water table’
Votes are Bengaluru’s water table, scarce
tanker fleets mimic parties, promise rain
we’ve died of thirst before, every five years:
2000/- and a bottle of rum for collective amnesia.
— Compiled by Rashmi Rajagopal
(Published 19 March 2024, 23:31 IST)